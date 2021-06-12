Biden hopes to advance more open Indo-Pacific region as he sends greetings on PHL Independence

Stresses importance of both nations working together to defeat pandemic and ensure freedom of navigation in disputed seas

(Eagle News) – US President Joe Biden sent his greetings to all Filipinos on the occasion of the 123rd independence day of the Philippines, and hoped for a stronger and more vigorous relations between the two nations.

Biden, in his video message, also said that it is important for both nations to look into working on tackling the challenges of the future such as defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing a free Indo-Pacific region.

“To all the people of the Philippines, Happy Independence Day! It’s my honor as President to send best wishes and the enduring friendship of the American people as you celebrate this joyous occasion,” he said in a video message that was posted in a tweet of the US State Department.

Biden said that this year 2021, both the Philippines and the US, are celebrating “two momentous anniversaries — our 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and the 70th anniversary of our strong alliance.”

He also stressed how the two countries “share so much history, and our people are forever connected through our deep bonds and shared sacrifices of valor, of family, and of friendship.”

The US President also recognized the value and contributions of the four million Filipinos and Filipino Americans who call the US as their home.

“They make invaluable contributions to communities all across our country. They enrich the American character, making our nation’s stronger and more vibrant,” he said.

-Let’s also look to the future-

Biden said that it is also important to further strengthen the friendship of the two nations, to work together not only to defeat the pandemic, but also in ensuring a “free and open Indo Pacific region for all peoples.”

“As we honor this joyful occasion of independence and friendship, let’s also look to the future — at the challenges our two countries must continue to work to take on together from defeating this pandemic, to strengthen the global preparedness for the next one, to advancing a free and open Indo Pacific region for all peoples,” he said.

“I hope that friendship between the Philippines and the United States will continue to be a source of strength for both our nations through all the decades. I wish you all safe and joyful celebration. Thank you. Happy Independence.”

We celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with the Philippines and the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippines Alliance. @POTUS: “Our people are forever connected through our deep bonds and shared sacrifices of valor, of family, and of friendship.” #FriendsPartnersAllies pic.twitter.com/24FnNZq7UN — Department of State (@StateDept) June 11, 2021

The relationship of the Philippines and the US has been characterized as “special” and “enduring,”

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has also taken an independent foreign policy, which is less dependent on the US, as he improved ties with other countries such as China and Russia.

The US has been consistent on its stand to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, and has been critical of China’s expansionism policies in the Southeast Asian region, particularly in the region’s disputed waters,

(Eagle News Service)