WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he did not anticipate the level of obstruction he has encountered from Republicans in Congress.

“I didn’t overpromise,” Biden said at a press conference held to make his first year in the White House.

“I did not anticipate that there’d be such a stalwart effort (by Republicans) to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done,” he said.

