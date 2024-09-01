Bicol RDRRMC raises alert level amid TD Enteng’s imminent landfall

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) in Bicol has elevated its alert status to red as Tropical Depression (TD) Enteng is poised to make landfall or pass very close to Catanduanes in the Bicol Region.

In a memorandum issued on Sunday, Claudio Yucot, director of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Bicol and chairman of the Bicol RDRRMC, emphasized the need for heightened preparedness as “Enteng” is expected to bring significant rainfall to the region.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) indicated in its 8 p.m. bulletin on Sunday that TD Enteng had maintained its strength and was approaching the coastal waters of Baras, Catanduanes.

In response to the impending threat, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was hoisted in several areas, including the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, the southern portions of Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, parts of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and parts of Leyte.

As of 9:20 p.m., numerous schools across the affected regions have declared class suspensions to ensure the safety of students and faculty. These include schools in the Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Northern Samar, and Kidapawan City.

Specific Areas with Class Suspensions:

Luzon: Bicol Region: Camarines Norte – all levels (public and private) Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private) Naga City – all levels (public and private) Catanduanes: Baras – all levels (public and private) Pandan – all levels (public and private) Gigmoto – all levels (public) Virac – all levels (public and private) San Andres – all levels (public and private) Bato – all levels (public and private) Panganiban – all levels (public and private) Bagamanoc – all levels (public and private) Sorsogon province: Bulusan – all levels (public and private) Casiguran – all levels (public and private) Santa Magdalena – all levels (public and private) Sorsogon City – all levels (public and private) Juban – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Calabarzon: Cavite – all levels (public and private) Laguna – all levels (public and private) Rizal – all levels (public and private) Quezon Province – all levels (public and private) Batangas – all levels (public and private) Central Luzon: Bataan – all levels (public and private)

Visayas: Northern Samar – all levels (public and private)

Mindanao: Kidapawan City – all levels (public and private)



[Note: This list is based on the information provided and may not be exhaustive. Please refer to official announcements from local government units for the most up-to-date information on class suspensions in your area.]

Yucot noted that various response clusters, led by different national government agencies, have been activated to address potential challenges. These include the Department of Health for health services, the Department of Social Welfare and Development for relief and camp management, the Department of Information and Communications Technology for emergency telecommunications, and the Philippine Coast Guard for maritime operations.

To ensure timely information dissemination and coordination, Yucot directed all response clusters to submit regular updates to the RDRRMC emergency operations center. Additionally, the Philippine Coast Guard and all Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices were instructed to strictly enforce the no-sailing policy.

As of Sunday, 21 passengers remained stranded in the port of Bulan in Sorsogon province. Yucot advised local authorities to explore alternative communication channels to reach communities in case of disruptions in electricity, mobile, and internet services.

“All response assets must be prepared for deployment and maintain close monitoring of their respective areas of responsibility,” Yucot added.