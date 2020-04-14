Bgy in Tondo to be under 24-hour “total shutdown” after residents seen in bingo, boxing matches

(Eagle News) – A barangay in Tondo, Manila will be placed under a 24-hour “total shutdown” starting Tuesday, April 14, after its residents were caught engaging in boxing, bingo, and other leisure activities, in violation of the enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement, the Manila Public Information Office said that Manila Mayor Franciso “Isko Moreno” Domagoso signed Executive Order No. 19, ordering the shutdown of Barangay 20 in Tondo, Manila from 8:00 PM today, April 14, until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

“A video was posted on Facebook showing a group of more or less one hundred people, including children, participating and spectating in what appears to be an informally organized boxing match by the side of the street”, the statement said, quoting the executive order.

During the shutdown, residents of the barangay will be “strictly confined to their residences, and are prohibited from going out of their houses” while the local government’s health personnel are conducting surveillance activities and testing operations in the area.

Likewise, “all commercial, industrial, retail, institutional and other activities in the said barangay shall be suspended within the specified period of the shutdown”.

Exempted from the order are officers and members of the police, military, coast guard and other government agencies involved in emergency frontline services.

