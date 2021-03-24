Belgium tightens restrictions to beat third virus wave

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) — Belgium announced a renewed partial lockdown on Wednesday of four weeks, with schools closed and non-essential stores open to customers by appointment only.

The decision came as a potential third wave of the coronavirus was gaining momentum in the small EU country of 11.5 million, with hospitalizations on the rise.

The pandemic “is a big lesson in humility for politicians, for everyone,” said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in announcing the measures.

