Belarus says Wagner rebellion in Russia a ‘gift’ to West

MOSCOW, June 24, 2023 (AFP) – Russia’s close ally Belarus said Saturday that the armed insurrection underway by the Wagner mercenary group was a “gift” to Western countries, warning the uprising could spell “disaster”.

“Any provocation, any internal conflict in military or political circles, in the information field or in civil society is a gift to the collective West,” the Belarusian foreign ministry said, citing a statement by Minsk’s Security Council.

Developing…