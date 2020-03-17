BDO employee tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–An employee of BDO Unibank Inc. in San Juan City has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, the bank announced on Tuesday, March 17.

BDO said the employee underwent self-quarantine last Tuesday, March 10, and was informed of the positive test results on Monday, March 16.

The bank said it was in close coordination with the Department of Health, and was tracing the people the patient may have had contact with.

“The affected office area, as well as the common spaces such as the elevators and toilets, are being deep cleaned and disinfected. We have also advised all our employees to be cautious about their wellness and hygiene to boost their immune system,” the bank said.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 142 COVID-19 cases, with 12 deaths.

Three of the cases have recovered.