“Bavi” continues to enhance southwest monsoon; cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Severe tropical storm “Bavi” continues to enhance the southwest monsoon even as it remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said because of the enhanced southwest monsoon, which affects Northern and Central Luzon, cloudy skies with scattered rains are expected in Ilocos Region, Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will prevail over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao will have generally fair weather except for isolated rains due also to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

A gale warning is hoisted over Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

This means small vessels cannot go out to sea in those areas.