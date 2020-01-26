Batangas gov’t allows residents outside Taal’s 7-km danger zone to return home; Agoncillo, Laurel towns still on lockdown

(Eagle News) – The governor of Batangas has allowed residents of some towns in the province to return to their homes following the lowering of the alert level on Taal Volcano from 4 to 3, but maintained that the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel under the 7-kilometer permanent danger zone remain on lockdown.

Batangas governor Hermilando Mandanas said that he is now giving a choice to residents of 12 towns where the ban had been lifted to return to their homes or to remain inside the evacuation centers.

“Dahil sa ibinaba sa 4 to 3 ang alert, ang ibig sabihin ang ating mga mamamayan, maluwag na silang makakapili kung babalik sa kanilang tirahan o maghihintay,” he said. “Meon silang pagpipilian.”

-Residents given choice –

Mandanas said that his provincemates now have a choice but that there are a lot of things to consider, including the ashfall in the area, the availability of water and electricity, and the condition of roads and other structures where there are fissures.

He said that those who will be returning to their homes should also be prepared and vigilant whenever there would be an increased activity in Taal Volcano.

“Sa kanilang pagpapasya, ay isinasaalang alang natin na tayo ay nasa alert level 3 na maari pa ring pumutok ang bulkan. Kaya kailangan na sila ay vigilant, prepared na sa loob ng isang oras sila ay makakalikas lagpas ng 14 kilometers, at isasaalang –alang ang kalagayan nila,” he said in a news conference on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 26.

The Batangas governor said that he is also giving the mayors in the province the leeway on deciding whether they would allow their town-mates to stay in their homes or to still return in evacuation centers.

He said that the mayor of Talisay town, for example, had decided to give only window hours for his townmates to return to their homes and to secure their areas. After that, they would return to the evacuation centers to sleep.

-Mayors given power to decide based on situation on ground-

Mandanas explained that it is the mayors who know the real condition of their towns, and they could assess whether there is still danger in their areas.

“Ang mga mayor binibigyan ng karapatan na magbago ng patakaran sa pagbalik,” he said.

But he stressed that entry into the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel, which are still within the seven kilometer danger zone of Taal Volcano, are still strictly prohibited.

“Sa ngayon total lockdown ang Laurel at Agoncillo,” Mandanas said.

The governor assured that there would be enough food and other needed items in evacuation centers should the affected residents decide to still stay there.

He also announced plans of adding more evacuation centers.

-Classes in elem., high school suspended until further notice-

For now, he said that classes in elementary and high school in Batangas province remain suspended “until further notice.”

He explained that teachers in the said schools are also among those affected and staying in evacuation areas, and even some of the schools have been serving as evacuation centers.