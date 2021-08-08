Bataan placed under ECQ from Aug 8 to 22, says Malacanang

(Eagle News) — Malacanang placed the province of Bataan under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) starting Sunday, Aug. 8 until Aug. 22.

This was the recommendation from the Inter-Agency Task Force which President Rodrigo Duterte has approved.

Bataan is initially placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) until August 15, 2021.

Because of this, the areas under ECQ are currently the following: Metro Manila, Laguna, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro and Bataan.

The ECQ in Metro Manila will be until Aug. 20, while that in Laguna, Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro will be until Aug. 15.

Areas are usually placed under ECQ due to a sharp increase in cases, high COVID transmission or attack rate, and high hospital and critical care utilization rate.

(Eagle News Service)