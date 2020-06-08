Barber shops, beauty salons start operations on June 7 but limited to haircut

Limited to 30% operation for GCQ, 50% for MGCQ

(Eagle News) — Barbershops and salons resumed their operations on Sunday, June 7, but mostly limited to haircuts, based on the guidelines released by Malacanang.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said barbershops and hair salons are still not allowed to give facial care, threading, manicure, and pedicure services to their customers.

“Huwag po kayong masyadong ma-excite dahil limitado po ang mga barber at mga salon sa paggugupit (Do not be so excited because the services of barbershops and salons will only be limited to a haircut),” Roque said in an earlier press briefing.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has earlier allowed the reopening of barbershops and hair salons on June 7.

But the IATF only allowed the opening of barbershop and salon operations up to 30 percent in areas under General Community Quaranting (GCQ) and 50 percent in areas under modified GCQ (MGCQ)

Before barber shops and beauty salons are allowed to open, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is requiring them to strictly follow health protocols such as having strict sanitation of equipment, wearing of gloves and face masks, and setting up acrylic dividers.

“Bago ho sila magbukas ni-require po natin na sundin nila iyong health protocol na inisyu natin two weeks ago para maka-prepare po sila sa pagbubukas,” said DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez.

“Ito ho iyong mga pag-iingat ng mga equipment, sanitation, acrylic divider, iyong paggamit ng mga sterilizer para sa mga kagamitan nila, etc. So, ito ho ay ipai-implement na natin para makapag-open na; at saka ang puwedeng i-open 30% capacity nila sa mga barbershop and salon,” he explained in an earlier Laging Handa press briefing.

Aside from Metro Manila, GCQ is imposed in Pangasinan; Cagayan Valley; Central Luzon; Calabarzon; Central Visayas; Zamboanga City; Davao City; Cebu City; and Mandaue City from June 1 to 15. The rest of the country will be under Modified GCQ.

-Minimum health protocols to be strictly enforced, monitored-

Trade secretary Lopez said that the earlier opening of barber shops and beauty salons for haircuts is under condition that they will follow the minimum health protocols.

“Earlier opening was reconsidered in recognition of the very strict health protocol that was developed and to be adopted before they can be allowed to operate to prevent any risk of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) transmission, as well as the need to start bringing back the jobs of the estimated 400,000 workers in the industry working in over 35,000 shops,” he said in a statement.

He clarified, however, that only basic haircut and hairstyling services are allowed under GCQ to shorten the time of service and to have a faster turnover of customers.

According to the Guidelines to Follow on Minimum Health Protocols for Barbershops and Salons, released on 29 May, the following must be placed at the entrance: floor mat or foot bath with disinfectant, thermal scanner, alcohol (that can be easily sprayed on the clients’ hands), health checklist, face shields (for clients who will avail shampoo services), and a system where personal items are disinfected and deposited in secured sanitary bags.

“Additionally, these health protocols must be followed: chairs must be distanced at least one (1) meter apart on all sides; floor markings shall also be visible for the guidance of clients; proper ventilation must be in place; face masks must be readily available; sanitizing equipment and tools shall be visible to clients; workstations must be sterilized before and after each service; pieces of furniture that are made of porous materials shall be covered in plastic for ease of sanitation; and, there must be a strict use of disposable-only menus, reading materials, and magazines,” a DTI statement said.

“The guidelines also mandate that employees wear personal protective equipment (PPEs) including, but not limited to: face mask, face shield, eye glasses, gloves, hair caps, as well as closed shoes. No personnel with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 patients shall be allowed to work. The guidelines also remind workers not to wear pieces of jewelry, to observe proper personal hygiene, enforce client-personnel interaction protocols, and practice frequent handwashing and sanitizing.

The DTI also required no-contact payment for services. Customers can either pay online or place their cash payment inside designated trays.

The complete guidelines on minimum health protocols for barbershops and salons can be accessed thru: https://bit.ly/guidelines-barbershops-salons

“We are confident that barbershops and salons will be able follow these strict yet reasonable guidelines in order to start bringing back jobs to an estimated 400,000 workers in over 35,000 shops,” Lopez said.

-No need for accreditation, but surprise infections to be conducted-

DTI said that there would be “no need for accreditation in order for these establishments to open in an effort to remove any additional bureaucracy in the process.”

Lopez however stressed that there will be surprise operations audit conducted and non-compliant shops will be closed down immediately until they are able to correct their deficiencies.

Roque said that the full operations of barbershops and hair salons would be allowed in areas under MGCQ three weeks after June 7.

“Ang mga barbero at salon sa MGCQ, pupwede na pong hanggang 50 percent ang operating capacity. At matapos ang tatlong lingo, pupwede na po ang 100 percent (For barbers and salons in areas under MGCQ, they can operate at 50 percent capacity. After three weeks, they are allowed to operate at 100 percent),” Roque said.

