Barangay 93 in Caloocan under “total lockdown” after 28 test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–One barangay in Caloocan is now under a total lockdown due to what the local government said was the rising number of cases there.

Mayor Oscar Malapitan said the lockdown in Barangay 93, which started at 12:01, past midnight, today, was after 28 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

During the lockdown, which will last until July 18, the local government shall conduct contact tracing and mass testing of residents.

Malapitan said the local government shall provide the 1100 residents with food packs in the meantime.

Policemen, he said, have been deployed in the area to ensure the lockdown is strictly enforced.

“Layunin nating mapigilan ang ang patulot na pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19. Hindi tayo dapat makampante kahit nasa GCQ na ang Metro Manila. Tuloy tuloy ang ang laban natin sa COVID-19,” Malapitan said, as he urged for the public’s cooperation.