Barangay 38 in Caloocan City on “total lockdown”

(Eagle News) — The Caloocan City government has placed Barangay 38 under total lockdown.

The local government said the lockdown, which started on July 14, was to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the area following the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

At present, the number stands at 42, with two deaths.

The local government said the lockdown will end on July 20, at 11:59 p.m.

During this period, the local government said it will conduct contact tracing and mass testing.

Relief goods will be given to barangay residents, the local government said.

Caloocan City has so far confirmed 1508 COVID-19 cases, with 85 deaths.

Earlier, the local government imposed a lockdown on Barangay 93.