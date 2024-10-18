Bangladesh crimes tribunal issues arrest warrant for exiled former prime minister

DHAKA (Reuters) -Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in India, citing her alleged involvement in mass killings during violent protests that erupted earlier this year.

The protests, which began as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, escalated into some of the deadliest unrest since the country’s independence in 1971, resulting in over 700 deaths and numerous injuries.

The violence ultimately forced Hasina to flee to India on Aug. 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge.

The tribunal’s proceedings, presided over by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumdar, saw prosecutors request arrest warrants for 50 individuals, including Hasina.

“We appealed to the court that if the accused, who are extremely influential, are not arrested, it will be impossible to conduct the investigation,” chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam told reporters.

“In the interest of a thorough investigation, we applied for an arrest warrant. The court granted our petition and ordered the arrest of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It further directed that she be arrested and brought before this court by November 18.”

To date, more than 60 complaints have been filed against Hasina and other leaders of her Awami League party, alleging enforced disappearances, murder, and mass killings.

Party leaders from the Awami League were not immediately available for comment, as many senior members have either been arrested or have gone into hiding.

Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed, told Reuters in August that his mother was ready to face trial in Bangladesh, adding: “My mother has done nothing wrong.”

Bangladesh’s de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain said on Thursday all efforts will be made to bring back Hasina from India within the one-month timeframe set by the court.

“The tribunal gave one month time. We will definitely try to bring her back in the meantime, we will do whatever it takes for us,” he told reporters.

(Reporting by Ruma PaulEditing by Alexandra Hudson)