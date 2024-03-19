Backup car of BuCor chief Catapang fired at on Skyway; no one hurt

(Eagle News)–The backup car of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. was shot at by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday, March 19.

In a statement, the BuCor said the incident took place at 6:30 a.m. on Skyway.

It said Corrections Officer 1 Cornelio Colalong was driving the car with Corrections Officer 1 Leonardo Cabaniero as his passenger when the perpetrators on board another vehicle overtook another BuCor backup car and fired.

The BuCor backup car that was overtaken at that time was being driven by Corrections Officer 2 Edwin Berroya with passenger Corrections Officer 2 Michael Magsanoc.

“The vehicle (driven by Colalong) was hit at the rear windshield which shattered the bullet proof glass without penetration but the trajectory of the bullet was towards the passenger front side of the vehicle where Perreras usually sits,” BuCor said.

It said Cabaniero, who was at the back of the driver’s seat, was not hit.

After the shooting, the perpetrators immediately drove away to Skyway’s Nagtahan exit.

According to the BuCor, Cabaniero and Colalong were supposed to pick up BuCor deputy director general for administration Al Perreras, who had been lent the vehicle, in Quezon City.

The BuCor said Perreras ordered the BuCor personnel to report the incident to the police.

Meanwhile, Catapang said he and Perreras have been receiving death threats since they implemented reforms at the BuCor.

An investigation is underway.