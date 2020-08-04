Back-riding in motorcycles only allowed for frontliners, other APORs

(Eagle News) — Malacanang said it is allowing “back-riding” in motorcycles if passengers are frontliners or “Authorized Person Outside of Residence (APOR).

This is the only exemption to the prohibition on back riding amid the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) protocols re-imposed in Metro Manila, Bulacana, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal. APORs as backriders will only be allowed if the ride is “work-related.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced this on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

“Isa pong update: Bagama’t bawal pa rin po ang back riding, mayroon po tayong isang exception – kapag ang pasahero po ay APOR or Authorized Person Outside of Residence at ang biyahe ay work-related, pupuwede pong mag-angkas,” Roque said.

“Pero uulitin ko po, ang back ride ay para lamang sa APORs na papunta po sa biyahe na work-related at hindi naman po niri-require na mag-asawa kapag APOR ang sakay. Kahit na ang driver ay hindi related sa pasahero, basta APOR po ang sakay pupuwede,” he said.

He said that this was approved in a meeting on Aug. 3 which was attended by Metro Manila mayors.

The motorcycles to be used should also be “privately owned.” Motorcycle taxis or those hired for the trip are not allowed, Roque noted.

The motorcycles to be used should also be equipped with the necessary “barriers” between passenger and rider.

(Eagle News Service)