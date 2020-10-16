Authorities seize P750,000 worth of illegal drugs in Pasay

(Eagle News)–Authorities have seized P750,000 worth of illegal drugs from the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay recently.

In a statement on Friday, the Bureau of Customs said its Ninoy Aquino International personnel, the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized the 196 ecstasy tablets and 151 grams of MDMA or raw ecstasy from a shipment sent by a certain Jansen J.J.K from Amerfoort, The Netherlands.

The shipment had been declared as a keychain and was intended for Cebu City.

The bureau said the illegal drugs–which were confirmed as such by PDEA through a lab test—was in the custody of PDEA.

Inquest proceedings for violation of the Republic Act 9165 also known as Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act in relation to Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation) of the Republic Act 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) are also in place.

Since January, the bureau said its NAIA personnel, in partnership with PDEA and the NAIA-IADITG, have intercepted 41 different shipments of illegal drugs with a total value of P83.6 million.

Of these, 13 shipments contained ecstasy with an aggregate street value of P40.4 million.