Authorities seize P1 million worth of ecstasy pills in Pasay

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P1 million worth of illegal drugs at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay.

A Philippine National Police statement said the 535 ecstasy tablets were discovered on Friday by Bureau of Customs personnel in an air parcel at after an examination of the package which had been declared as documents.

The parcel originated from The Netherlands.

The PNP said a subsequent laboratory test conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed the tablets were the synthetic party drug.

The illegal drugs were turned over to the NAIA-Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group and to PDEA for “further investigation and possible prosecution of individuals involved in the illegal importation for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA No. 9165) and Section 1401 Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (RA No. 10863),” the PNP said.

“The crackdown on illegal drugs targets shabu, marijuana and so-called party drugs like ecstasy. The PNP is fully aware of how resourceful these narco-syndicates have become, but make no mistake. We will go after you,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

Earlier, the PNP said the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group seized 2,800 ecstasy pills during a series of operations in Cainta, Rizal and Ermita, Manila.