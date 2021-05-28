Australia’s Covid success under threat as Melbourne goes into lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AFP) — Five million weary Melbourne residents returned to lockdown Friday, straining local resolve and testing Australia’s “zero-Covid” strategy of smothering outbreaks however small.

As authorities said the cluster of positive cases had grown to 39, streets in Australia’s second city emptied out for the fourth time since the pandemic began.

“It’s just very difficult,” resident Gavin Catt told AFP. “This lockdown is affecting us. Many families and friends can’t work.”

Melbournians have been ordered to stay at home for seven days to stall transmission and buy the authorities time to investigate how the virus again jumped from hotel quarantine into the community.

The outbreak is believed to have begun when a traveller infected with the Indian variant returned to Australia, but Victoria’s acting state Premier James Merlino called for military help with the investigation.

Merlino on Thursday blamed sluggish vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for the latest outbreak.

“If we had an alternative to hotel quarantine for this particular variant of concern, we would not be here today,” he said.

It is believed to be the 17th time in six months that the virus has leaked out of makeshift hotel quarantine facilities, which are now facing tough scrutiny.

Fingers are also being pointed at Australia’s conservative federal government for the slow rate of vaccinations, which threatens to reverse the country’s early virus success.

Australia has recorded 30,000 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began — with a large portion in hotel quarantine — in a country of 25 million people.

But only two percent of Australians have so far been fully vaccinated.

“I’m from New York originally so I feel like we’ve had a really good go of it here in Australia in terms of how many people have gotten sick,” said David Gonzalez.

“So I guess I’m willing to accept a bit of a slow rollout but if these things happen more often, they just have to get more vaccines in the country.”

