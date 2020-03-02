Environment

Australian summers grow longer due to climate change: study

This general view shows storm clouds looming over the Sydney’s central business district skyline on February 17, 2020. – Australia’s “black summer” of devastating bushfires is finally coming to a close, but bitter arguments over how to tackle climate-fuelled disasters are raging on. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

SYDNEYAustralia (AFP) — Australian summers are lengthening by a month or more while winters are getting shorter due to climate change, according to an analysis by a leading think tank released Monday.

The Australia Institute said large swathes of the country were experiencing an additional 31 days of summer temperatures each year compared to the 1950s.

While Sydney was just under the average with an extra 28 hot days a year, Melbourne added 38 warmer days since the middle of the 20th century.

In some regional areas ravaged by bushfires in recent months, such as the New South Wales town of Port Macquarie, residents are now experiencing seven more weeks of typical summer temperatures.

“Temperatures which were considered a regular three-month summer in the 1950s now span from early-to-mid-November all the way to mid-March,” Australia Institute climate and energy program director Richie Merzian said.

“Summers have grown longer even in recent years, with the last five years facing summers twice as long as their winters.”

Australia’s capital, Canberra, lost 35 winter days while the city of Brisbane, in the country’s east, lost 31 cooler days.

Merzian said global warming was making the country’s summers increasingly dangerous, with less time in winter to carry out bushfire prevention work and extreme heat causing health and economic impacts.

“Extreme heat events are the most fatal of all natural hazards and have been responsible for more deaths in Australia than all other natural hazards put together,” he said.

Australia’s latest summer heralded a devastating bushfire disaster in which more than 30 people died, thousands of homes were destroyed and at least a billion animals perished.

A kangaroo jumps in a field amidst smoke from a bushfire in Snowy Valley on the outskirts of Cooma on January 4, 2020. – Up to 3,000 military reservists were called up to tackle Australia’s relentless bushfire crisis on January 4, as tens of thousands of residents fled their homes amid catastrophic conditions. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)

The crisis led to renewed calls for the country’s conservative government to cut the emissions contributing to global warming.

But while Prime Minister Scott Morrison belatedly acknowledged the link between the bushfire disaster and a warming planet, he has been reluctant to reduce the country’s reliance on coal.

Demonstrators hold up placards outside the Australian Open venue during a climate protest rally in Melbourne on January 24, 2020. – The months-long bushfire crisis has sparked renewed calls for Australia’s conservative government to take immediate action on climate change, with street protests urging Prime Minister Scott Morrison to reduce the country’s reliance on coal. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Renewables accounted for just six percent of Australia’s primary energy mix in 2018, according to government figures, while the country is one of the world’s largest fossil fuel exporters.

© Agence France-Presse

