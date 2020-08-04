Australian killed in Beirut explosions: PM

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — An Australian was among the dead after massive explosions devastated Beirut’s port on Tuesday and killed dozens, Australia’s prime minister said.

“It’s my deep regret to inform you that one Australian has been killed in this horrific blast,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told The Today Show without providing further details.

Two enormous explosions killed at least 73 people and injured thousands, shaking distant buildings and spreading panic and chaos in the capital, Lebanese authorities said.

Across Beirut, entire streets were wiped out, glass shards littered much of the inner city and the country’s Red Cross called for urgent blood donations.

