Australia police say 4 people injured in Sydney stabbing attack



SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian police said on Sunday that four people including a police officer were injured in a mass stabbing in Sydney, the latest in a series of stabbing attacks in the city this year.

Police said in a statement on Sunday morning that four people were “injured following a crash and suspected stabbing a short time ago”.

“There is definitely an incident in Engadine,” a police spokesperson said, referring to a suburb in the south of the city of around 5 million people.

Police said they did not believe anyone was killed in the attack.

They said a man who allegedly ran from the scene was Tasered and had been taken into custody.

A police officer was among those injured in the attack, authorities said.

Sydney has seen a spate of knife attacks this year, prompting the New South Wales state government to toughen its knife laws. The state parliament passed laws in June giving police electronic metal-detecting scanners to check people without a warrant at shopping centres, sporting venues and public transport stations.

In April, six people were killed and 12 injured in a knife attack at a mall in Sydney’s Bondi area.

