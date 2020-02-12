Aussie Simmons scores triple double to power Sixers past Clippers

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Australia’s Ben Simmons delivered his sixth triple-double of the season as the Philadelphia 76ers won their 25th home game with a 110-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Simmons, of Melbourne, finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and American center Joel Embiid had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Sixers, who extended their win streak to three straight.

Embiid shook off some boos Tuesday from fans who disagreed with some of his social media comments.

Josh Richardson scored 21 points, and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers, who improved to a league-best 25-2 at home.

Kawhi Leonard tallied 30 points and nine assists while Landry Shamet added 19 points and Marcus Morris and Lou Williams had 13 apiece for the visiting Clippers, who fell to 1-2 on their four-game road trip.

Paul George finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The contest was tied 54-54 at halftime and the Sixers led 81-77 heading into the fourth quarter. Leonard led all scorers in the first half with 17 points. Simmons powered the Sixers with 16.

With just over five minutes to go, Leonard scored a basket to cut the deficit to 99-94.

Philadelphia immediately answered with a three-pointer from Richardson to push the lead back to eight points.

Richardson then completed a three-point play, and the Philadelphia lead was 11 points with 3:37 remaining.

The Clippers got within 109-100 with 81 seconds left after a three-point play by Leonard.

Embiid and Morris received a double technical after a scuffle under the basket with 2:48 left.

© Agence France-Presse