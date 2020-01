(Eagle News) — At least six people died after a fire hit a residential area in Manila on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Authorities said the fatalities in the blaze that hit houses at the corner of Katamanan and Yuseco Streets in Tondo at 2:38 a.m. included a mother and her three children.

The fire reached the third alarm and was put out at 7:14 a.m.

Around 20 houses were reportedly destroyed.