At least one wounded in US embassy rocket attack: Iraqi official

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AFP) — At least one person was wounded when three rockets hit the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, a senior Iraqi official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

One of the rockets hit an embassy cafeteria at dinner time, a security source told AFP, while two others landed nearby.

The US embassy did not respond to requests for comment and it was not immediately clear whether the injured person was an American national or an Iraqi staff member working at the mission.

