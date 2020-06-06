At least one dead in Mandaluyong fire

Damage to property estimated at P500,000

(Eagle News)–At least one person died after a fire struck a residential area in Mandaluyong early Saturday, June 6.

A report identified the fatality in the blaze that affected around 200 houses on Correctional Road corner Nuebe de Pebrero in Barangay Addition Hills as Mila Taon Carillo, 69.

The blaze reached the Task Force Bravo alarm, leaving around P500,000 worth of damage to property and affecting around 600 families.

It was put out at 5:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.