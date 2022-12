(Eagle News)–Nine people were confirmed dead in a fire that hit a house in Muntinlupa on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said one person remains missing while another was injured.

The fire broke out in a residential area on Larva Street in Barangay Putatan at 8:56 a.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The blaze reached the first alarm and was put out at 10:25 a.m.

The cost of damage was pegged at P500,000.