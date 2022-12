Four people hurt, BFP says

(Eagle News) — At least six people died in a fire that hit a residential area in Manila on Thursday, December 29.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, at least four people were also hurt in the blaze that broke out at 2:34 a.m. on Arlegui Street in Quiapo.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The fire was put out at 8:10 a.m.

At least 500 families have been affected by the fire, with some 50 structures hit, the BFP said.