(Eagle News)–Five people died in a fire in Manila on Saturday evening.

The fire in the Parola Compound

reached the first alarm at 11:53 p.m.

The blaze reached the fourth alarm at 1:49 a.m. on Sunday, and was declared under control at 5:04 a.m.

It was put out at 6:11 a.m.

Authorities are probing the cause of the incident.