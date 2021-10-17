At least 40 dead from storm Maring,18 still missing; damage to agriculture at P2 billion

(Eagle News) — The death toll due to severe tropical storm “Maring” had risen to 40 with 18 stil missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Half of the casualties were between 26 to 60 years old. The search for the missing continues with their kin hoping that they did not perish

Damage to agriculture had also risen to over P2 billion (₱ 2,173,030,545.15), while damage to infrastructure was placed at over P1 billion (₱ 1,056,415,288.36).

The NDRRMC said about 70,000 hectares of agricultural crops had been damaged.

A total of 21 cities and towns in Region 1 and MIMAROPA have so far declared a state of calamity, it said in its latest situational report.

At least 104 roads, 17 flood control projects, and 10 bridges had been damaged.

The NDRRMC said that 626,177 individuals or 158,510 families had been affected by storm “Maring.”

At least 7,589 houses have also been damaged, most of them just partially.



(Eagle News Service)

