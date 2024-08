SAO PAULO (Eagle News / Reuters/ Crisis24) – In Recife, Brazil, at least two people have died after the roof of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Conception collapsed during a food distribution event on Friday.

Pernambuco state Vice-Governor Priscila Krause confirmed that around 20 individuals received medical assistance following the incident.

While no additional fatalities are currently expected, authorities are conducting a thorough search through the rubble.