MALABO, Equatorial Guinea (AFP) — At least 15 people have been killed and 500 injured after a series of powerful explosions hit a military camp in Equatorial Guinea, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said.

The explosions were caused by “an accident due to the negligence of the unit in charge of storing explosives, dynamite and ammunition”, the president said in a statement read on state television.

