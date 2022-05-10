At least 13 NCR mayors proclaimed, including QC mayor Belmonte, four other women bets

Former Manila vice mayor Honey Lacuna also elected as Manila’s first female mayor

Three women incumbent mayors reelected

(Eagle News) – At least 13 mayoralty candidate in Metro Manila have already been proclaimed as of Tuesday afternoon, May 10, due to the early canvassing of election returns of the May 9, 2022 automated elections.

So far, in the list of proclaimed Metro Manila mayors are five women, three of whom are incumbents.

They are Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Makati City mayor Abby Binay, and Las Pinas City mayor Imelda Aguilar.

The two other women mayoralty candidates were former vice-mayors who won on May 9 to lead their respective cities. They are Honey Lacuna, elected the first ever female city mayor of Manila, and Jeannie Sandoval who is the new mayor of Malabon City.

-Four other incumbents win fresh term-

Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto, Marikina City mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro, San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora, and Pateros City mayor Miguel “Ike” Ponce III also won a fresh term as mayor in their respective cities.

On the other hand, the other candidates who won and were proclaimed as mayors in their respective cities are incumbent congressmen. They are Rep. Ruffy Biazon of Muntinlupa City, Deputy Speaker Wes Gatchalian of Valenzuela City, Rep. John Rey Tiangco of Navotas City, and Rep. Eric Olivarez.

-Switching places-

Wes Gatchalian replaces his brother, former mayor Rex Gatchalian who was elected as congressmen.

Elected mayor John Rey Tiangco also switched places with his brother former mayor Toby Tiangco who ran as the lone district representative of Navotas City.

Newly proclaimed Muntinlupa City mayor Biazon replaces incumbent mayor Jaime Fresnedi who was elected as lawmaker, with the two virtually switching places in government.

The list of the proclaimed Metro Manila mayors so far as of Tuesday afternoon are the following:

Quezon City mayor – Joy Belmonte

Pasig City mayor – Vico Sotto

Muntinlupa City mayor – Ruffy Biazon

Marikina City mayor – Marcy Teodoro

Valenzuela City mayor – Wes Gatchalian

Makati City mayor – Abigail “Abby” Binay

Manila City mayor – Honey Lacuna

San Juan City mayor – Francis Zamora

Navotas City mayor – John Rey Tiangco

Malabon City mayor – Jeannie Sandoval

Las Pinas City mayor – Imelda Aguilar

Pateros City mayor – Miguel “Ike” Ponce III

Paranaque City mayor – Eric Olivarez

The canvassing in the other Metro Manila cities are still ongoing. The Commission on Elections, however, is expected to proclaim the winning mayoralty candidates in the other cities shortly after completion of the canvassing of votes in these other cities.

(Eagle News Service)