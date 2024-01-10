At CES, tech knows if you’re sick and rocks babies

Written by Alma Angeles on

More in Business:


LAS VEGAS, Jan 10, 2024 (AFP) – CES, the annual high tech gadget extravaganza in Las Vegas, again delivers its wave of new inventions and cutting edge technology with artificial intelligence this year’s unavoidable buzzword.

Here’s a look at some selected examples shown to the media, ahead of the official opening on Tuesday.

A smart mirror from Barracuda is seen during CES Unveiled at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center a pre-show for this weeks Consumer Electronics Show January 7, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
A woman views the Robocube garden and outdoors cleaner powered by Lotus Robotics at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
The Xweather from Vaisala offers a spinning globe showing real-time worldwide weather patterns on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

– Mirror, mirror on the wall… –

…who’s the healthiest of them all?

Called “MagicMirror,” NuraLogix’s connected mirror scanned the face of the company’s marketing executive Lindsay Brennan determining in a matter of seconds her body mass index, blood pressure and even her “mental stress index,” calculated from heart rate.

“You can see for me I’m a bit high, I’m almost in the yellow zone,” said Brennan, pointing to the indicator displayed on the mirror.

“That’s because of the show,” she joked.

NuraLogix claims that thanks to its optical technology and artificial intelligence software, its mirror can assess risks of diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

“This actually started out of the University of Toronto when they were researching lie detection in children,” she said.

“They learned that when you get excited or your blood pressure is high, the blood flow actually changes in your face and you can actually capture these patterns using any conventional camera.”

Intended to be used in a doctor’s waiting room or pharmacies, the mirror is expected to cost under $7,000.

NuraLogix also plans to market the software separately.

People pass a medical simulator from Medical X at the Eureka Park exhibition in the Venetian Expo Center during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
The Wimagine implant from CEA, a device seen on a replica brain which helps patients with spinal cord issues walk again is on display during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Unveiled on January 7, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)


– Implant to walk again –

If all goes according to plan, Wimagine, the brain implant designed by France’s Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), should enable paralyzed people to walk again.

Equipped with electrodes, this brain-to-machine interface is installed in direct contact with the motor cortex, which controls voluntary movement of a paraplegic or tetraplegic patient.

In a first case, the data collected by the implant is transferred wirelessly to a connector attached to the spinal cord, below the paralyzed lesion.

All the patient has to do is think about walking, and the information is transferred to the connector and then to the legs.

“It’s a digital bridge,” Guillaume Charvet, head of the CEA research program, told AFP.

In the second case, the implant communicates with an exoskeleton or purpose-built skeleton that performs the gestures commanded by the patient.

With a connector placed on the forearm, it can, for example, be used to grasp an object with the hand.

“A clinical trial is about to begin,” said Charvet, stressing that five to ten years of research are still needed. But patient volunteers have already been involved for several years. “The aim is for it to be in the same price range as a pacemaker,” he added.

A Miroki robot, from French company Enchanted Tools, is seen at the Eureka Park exhibition in the Venetian Expo Center during the Consumer Electronics Show January 9, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
The tech-laden 405 Conquest boat from Brunswick, produced by Boston Whaler and loaded with stereo cameras for auto docking and a fathom power system using lithium ion batteries instead of traditional generators, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
Shinji Aoyama, Chief Director of North America Japanese automaker Honda, unveils its electric vehicle concept Space-Hub during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
People sample a VR experince at HD Hyundai viewing the future of automated construction sites looking into the next 30-50 years at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
“We’re the first electric stroller with all the AI features for comfort and safety,” said Gluxkind engineer Jeffrey To.
The AI-powered stroller is supposed to make parents’ complicated lives easier, like a co-pilot, he explained.
The electric assistance makes it possible to climb hills without breaking a sweat, and the brakes engage automatically “so there’s never a chance of a runaway stroller,” To said.
“It recognizes humans, pets, scooters, bikes, vehicles that might not be stopping and gives an extra warning so that sleep deprived parents essentially have driver assist on a daily basis,” added Kevin Huang, co-founder of the Canadian company. SCREEN GRAB from AFPTV

– ‘Rock my baby’ –

“We’re the first electric stroller with all the AI features for comfort and safety,” said Gluxkind engineer Jeffrey To.

The AI-powered stroller is supposed to make parents’ complicated lives easier, like a co-pilot, he explained.

The electric assistance makes it possible to climb hills without breaking a sweat, and the brakes engage automatically “so there’s never a chance of a runaway stroller,” To said.

“It recognizes humans, pets, scooters, bikes, vehicles that might not be stopping and gives an extra warning so that sleep deprived parents essentially have driver assist on a daily basis,” added Kevin Huang, co-founder of the Canadian company.

When the parent activates the “Rock my baby” function, the stroller performs a regular back-and-forth motion to help the child fall asleep.

“There are also built-in speakers that can read stories, play music or white noise,” said To.

Gluxkind hopes to start production next spring priced at around $2,400.

Collibot, a service robot from Nuwa Robotics which can tailor software and hardware to fit any scenario, is seen at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
People view the Horwin Senmenti O, an EV motorcyle in production with 186 miles range on a full charge and 80% charging capability in 30 minutes, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
Kim Doan models how a FRENZ Brainband from Earable Neuroscience, AI sleep tech which tracks stimulating brain activities, is worn during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Unveiled on January 7, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
The Frenz Brainband from Earable Neuroscience, an AI sleep tech wearable that tracks stimulating brain activities, is seen on display during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Unveiled on January 7, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
Izumi Kawanishi, President and COO of Honda Mobility Inc., introduces the Afeela car, where Honda teams up with Sony and Microsoft on AI and other tech for the mobility industry during the Sony press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 8, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)