AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive Thursday evening, March 4 – Sen. Go

(Eagle News) – The Philippine will receive on Thursday evening at least 487,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX facility, according to Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Go will also welcome the arrival of the vaccines expected at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021.

“Good news po — inaasahan na darating bukas ng gabi, 7:30pm ang 487,200 doses ng mga vaccines mula sa AstraZeneca. At sasalubungin po namin mismo ni Pangulong Duterte ang mga bakuna mula po sa COVAX facility. Ito pong 487,200 vaccines mula po sa AstraZeneca,” Go said.

–Continuous vaccine rollout, essential, says Go-

The senator said it is important for the vaccine rollout to be continuous, since this is the key to revive the economy and for a return to normalcy.

“Sana po ay tuloy-tuloy na po ang pagrorollout ng pagbabakuna at dapat nating kunin ang kumpyansa ng mamamayan na ang tanging solusyon, ang tanging susi ay ang bakuna lamang para unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa normal nating pamumuhay,” Go said.

He also advised the public not to be afraid of getting vaccines since these can save their lives, especially now with the emergence of new and more infectious variants.

“Huwag po kayo matakot sa bakuna, matakot po kayo sa COVID-19. Ang bakuna po ang papatay sa sakit na COVID-19,” Go said.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authority to AstraZeneca ahead of the Sinovac vaccines from China. FDA gave its EUA to AstraZeneca on Jan. 28, while Sinovac was given its EUA on Feb. 22.

FDA first gave an EUA to Pfizer BioNTech vaccines. This was on Jan. 14, 2021.

(Eagle News Service)