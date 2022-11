As Indonesia receives the position of ASEAN chair from Cambodia, the country’s President, Joko Widodo, says “ASEAN must become a peaceful region and anchor for global stability, consistently uphold international law and not be a proxy to any powers”. Widodo’s comments come at the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh.

© Agence France-Presse