ASEAN defence chiefs call for end to Myanmar crisis, Israel-Hamas war

JAKARTA, Nov 15, 2023 (AFP) – Southeast Asian defence ministers called for an end to the Myanmar crisis and to the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday as they gathered for talks that will include meetings with regional counterparts and the Pentagon chief.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in Jakarta were dominated by issues ranging from the Myanmar crisis to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea.

Muslim-majority Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo called on US President Joe Biden this week to help bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.

His defence minister Prabowo Subianto opened talks on Wednesday echoing that call, saying he was “deeply saddened” by events in the Palestinian territory where Israel has launched a relentless assault to destroy Hamas in response to attacks on October 7.

Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan also called for a truce, saying Kuala Lumpur condemned “terrorism in all its forms” and the killing of civilians.

“Further loss of life, suffering and destruction should stop and parties must exercise utmost restraint and de-escalate,” he said.

Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 killed an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians and an estimated 240 others were taken hostage into Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says Israel’s ensuing aerial bombardment and ground offensive have killed 11,320 people, mostly civilians, including thousands of children.

A draft chair statement by Indonesia seen by AFP, which is not a negotiated text and reflects only Jakarta’s view, said “ASEAN calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges both parties to respect the sanctity of life and property”.

A Southeast Asian diplomat told AFP the draft text was still being worked on before publication.

In a joint declaration, the ASEAN defence chiefs also urged all parties in Myanmar, where fighting has been raging across the northern Shan state for weeks, “to cease all violence and exercise utmost restraint”.

The junta’s leaders have been banned from the 10-member bloc’s high-level meetings since failing to implement an agreed five-point peace plan following a 2021 coup.

The joint statement reiterated the bloc’s call for Myanmar’s junta rulers to implement that plan.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was meeting with ASEAN defence chiefs on Wednesday before wider talks a day later over a region where Washington and Beijing are battling for influence.

Thursday’s expanded talks will include representatives from the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and Russia.

The Jakarta talks come ahead of an eagerly awaited meeting between Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Wednesday, the first encounter in a year between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

The Pentagon has not confirmed if Austin will meet Beijing’s representative at the Jakarta talks. He will meet Subianto for bilateral talks on Thursday.