ARTA says eight convictions secured in 2024 alone

(Eagle News)–The Anti-Red Tape Authority has said it has successfully prosecuted eight cases this year alone.

According to ARTA Secretary Ernesto Perez, of the eight cases, five were from the Land Transportation Office (LTO), one from an undisclosed local government unit, one from the Bureau of Fire Protection, and another from the Philippine Statistics Office.

After its probe, ARTA files cases before the Civil Service Commission or the Office of the Ombudsman.

Perez urged the public to lodge complaints against offices and public servants they think hinder the implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Act.

“It is the advantage of our people to give them the strong signal that there is an agency behind that is looking at their performance, that there is this agency that is serious about implementing the law that is conducting entrapment operations na para mahuli iyong mga fixer,” he said.

Section 17 of Republic Act No. 11032 provides for the creation of ARTA.

The government agency is mandated to monitor and ensure compliance with the national policy on anti-red tape and the ease of doing business in the country.

Its mission, according to its site, is to “transform the way government services are delivered through whole-of-nation approach, innovation, and good regulatory practices towards bureaucratic efficiency.”