Around 450 passengers unloaded after MRT-3 train encounters electrical failure

(Eagle News)–Around 450 passengers were unloaded from a Metro Rail Transit-3 train on Monday, Feb. 17.

The MRT-3 management said in a statement the passengers were unloaded at the Cubao station at 5:56 a.m. after the motor of the train, which was heading southbound, encountered an electrical failure.

The management said this was due to “worn-out electrical sub-components.”

It said remedial measures are being undertaken.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the MRT-3 management said.

The passengers were able to board the train that came right after.