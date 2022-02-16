Around 150,000 kids aged 5 to 11 receive first Covid-19 doses; only 8 report mild adverse reactions

PHL officials express satisfaction with encouraging turnout in pediatric vaccination

(Eagle News) – Around 150,000 children aged 5 to 11 have already been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as more kids turn out in Covid vaccination centers, according to Malacanang and the Department of Health.

The data was still as of February 14. By Wednesday, February 16, these numbers would be higher. The Department of Health said that, so far, only eight reported mild adverse reactions ranging from pain in the injection site, rashes, and fever, among others, all of which disappeared after a few days.

Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., said that many parents had brought their young children so they could also receive protection against Covid-19.

There are at least 482 selected vaccination sites nationwide for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11.

“Sa ongoing pediatric vaccination ng 5 to 11 years old, nasa halos 150,000 na sa kanila ang nakatanggap ng at least one dose as of February 14, 2022,” Nograles said in a Laging Handa briefing on February 15.

Vaccine czar Secretary Galvez said they did not expect that numbers would easily breach 100,000 in his report to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night, February 14.

“Kaya natutuwa po kami kasi naka-100,000 po tayo na nabakunahan at ito po ay talagang nakakatuwa dahil kasi we never expect na ma-breach natin ‘yung 100,000 dahil kasi nga we wanted to — to be ano, to be safe,” he said.

Galvez cited the special preparations made by the various local government units (LGUs) and the private sector to encourage the children to get vaccinated. There were mascots, balloons, cartoon characters and other kiddie freebies that made the event memorable and enjoyable for the kids.

“Tama po ang sabi ni Secretary (Francisco) Duque III — na talagang excited na excited na po ang mga bata na makalakwatsa, makakita ang kanilang mga kamag-anak, makita ang kanilang mga kaibigan at makapasok na po sa eskuwela,” he said.

“With the initial success, ine-expand na po natin ngayon nationwide with 482 vaccination sites,” he noted.

Galvez also assured the continuing vaccine supplies for the vaccination of children.

“Wala po tayong problema sa supply dahil natanggap na po natin ang 1.5 million (doses) at may padating po na every week sa kabuuan po na 3.94 million (doses) ngayong buwan,” he said.

DOH spokesperson Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that around 148,000 children aged 5 to 11 have already been vaccinated.

“Buhat nang sinimulan natin ang pediatric vaccination noong nakaraang linggo, humigit-kumulang na nasa 148,000 ang mga kabataang may edad five to eleven (5-11) years old ang nakatanggap na ng kanilang bakuna,” she said in a Palace press briefing on Tuesday.

“Makakaasa po kayo na ang DOH ay palalawakin pa ang pagbabakuna na ito sa kasalukuyan na mayroon po tayong 482 vaccination sites sa buong bansa,” she added.

-Vaccination of children, not mandatory, says DOH-

Vergeire said that the DOH targets to vaccinate 15 million children aged 5 to 11, and stressed that the vaccination of kids is not mandatory.

“Nais pong linawin ng DOH ang pagbabakuna sa ating kabataan ay hindi po mandatory at nangangailangan po nang pagpayag ng kanilang mga magulang or guardian bago sila mabakunahan,” she said.

She thanked the parents who brought their children to the vaccination sites, and stressed the importance of this decision by the parents to have their children vaccinated.

“Nananatili pa rin po ang desisyon na ito sa kanilang mga magulang, kaya naman po batid ng DOH ang pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga magulang na nagtiwala sa ating mga bakuna. Hakbang ito pasulong tungo sa ligtas na pamumuhay sa ating new normal,” Vergeire said.

-Only eight so far report mild adverse reactions –

Of the 148,000 children aged five to 11 who received vaccination, eight reported mild reactions.

The reactions varied, from pain in the injection site, rashes, slight increase in blood pressure, fever, among others.

“Para po sa ating mga local na pagtatala ng adverse events following immunization kaugnay po ng pediatric vaccination, sa humigit-kumulang 148,000 na nabakunahan, walo lamang po ang nakaramdam ng mild reactions,” Vergeire reported.

“Ang mga reaction mula sa bakunang kanilang naranasan ay iyong pananakit sa injection site, pagkakaroon ng rashes, bahagyang pagtaas ng blood pressure, nilagnat, pangangati ng lalamunan at pagsusuka,” she said.

She said these reactions were immediately managed and did not pose any problems. She assured the parents that health workers on site are ready in case of reactions to vaccines.

“Ang mga naranasang reaction ay agaran din pong na-manage at nawala. Wala pong dapat ipangamba ang ating mga magulang dahil ang ating mga vaccination sites ay mayroon pong mga healthcare workers na handang tumugon sa kung ano man pong mga magiging reaction ng inyong anak pagkatapos po sila bakunahan,” the DOH spokesperson said.

Vergeire also urged parents to report any adverse reactions following immunization to health professionals. They can also contact or consult with doctors through telemedicine services.

The DOH again encouraged more parents to have their kids vaccinated, saying this would ensure protection for their children against getting severe Covid-19.

“Muli po, ang pagbabakuna ng ating kabataan ay hindi lamang po proteksyon para sa kanilang sarili, kung hindi proteksyon po para sa buong pamilya at pamayanan. Kaya po hinihikayat na po natin ang ating mga magulang, magparehistro na at pabakunahan na po natin ang ating mga anak.,” Vergeire said.

(Eagle News Service)