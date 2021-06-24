Around 100 MRT-3 employees get first COVID-19 vaccine doses

(Eagle News) — The first batch Metro Rail Transit-3 employees received their first vaccine doses on Wednesday, June 23, as part of the Department of Transportation’s vaccine rollout.

In a statement, the MRT-3 said the 100 employees consisting of stations division and depot staff were vaccinated at East Avenue Medical Center after going through screening and consultation.

Among those who were vaccinated were MRT-3 Transport Division Chief Jose Ric Inotorio.

“′Vaccination is important so that we can protect ourselves and our family. Let’s have a vaccine, it’s safe and helpful to end the pandemic,” Inotorio said.

According to the MRT-3, the vaccination was in accordance with Transportation Secretary Art Tugade’s directive for transport personnel and the commuters they serve to be protected against the virus.

MRT-3 employees fall under the A4 category, which includes government employees and frontliners.