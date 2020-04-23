Army orders probe of shooting of former soldier in QC

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Army has ordered a probe into Tuesday’s shooting incident that led to the death of a former soldier in Quezon City.

In a statement, the Army said the probe of the shooting of Winston Ragos would be conducted by the Army Judge Advocate in coordination with the Philippine National Police.

It added Ragos, in November 2017, was given a complete disability discharge from his military service, “complete with pension and other assistance, after being diagnosed with a mental disorder (PTSD).”

“To a soldier, the wounds of war are not just physical but also mental and their scars are not always visible,” the Army said, as it expressed its condolences to the family for the incident.

Ragos was shot after, the police said, he tried to draw his pistol on a policeman manning a checkpoint in Barangay Pasong Putik.

The policeman was with several trainees of the PNP’s Highway Patrol Group.

PNP Chief Archie Gamboa has defended the policeman, saying he had instructed his men to shoot first when faced with an armed aggressor and threatened.