Armenia declares state of emergency over coronavirus

YEREVAN, Armenia (AFP) — Armenia on Monday declared a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, announcing additional social distancing measures and travel restrictions.

“In order to contain the spread of the virus that threatens lives and public health, the government has decided to declare a state of emergency,” Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan told a televised cabinet meeting.

Armenian nationals will be banned from leaving the country through its land borders and public gatherings of more than 20 people will be forbidden during the state of emergency, which started at 1400 GMT on Monday and will remain in force until April 14.

The landlocked ex-Soviet nation of 2.9 million people has reported 30 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease, including four new cases on Monday. At least 300 people are under quarantine.

