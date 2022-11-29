Argentina records first mpox death

Posted by Lovely on

More in International:

(FILES) A doctor checks on a patient with sores caused by a monkeypox infection in the isolation area for monkeypox patients at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital, in Lima on August 16, 2022. – Nearly 28,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide in the last three months and the first deaths are starting to be recorded. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)

BUENOS AIRESArgentina (AFP) – Argentina registered its first death from mpox, the disease formerly known as monkeypox, when a patient died in a hospital in the capital Buenos Aires, the health ministry said.

The fatality was a 44-year-old man who was diagnosed with untreated HIV-AIDS and suffered septic shock, which caused his death, the health ministry said Monday.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

The patient had been hospitalized since mid-September in intensive care with respiratory assistance and his death was registered on November 22, the report added.

Argentina has reported 895 confirmed cases of mpox, overwhelmingly concentrated in the capital and the provinces of Buenos Aires and Cordoba, the health ministry said.

© Agence France-Presse