Apple gets nod for new emojis

By Don Orozco

EBC US correspondent/ Eagle News Service

A list of new emojis has been approved by the Unicode consortium, an agency that handles release of emojis. There were about 37 new emojis that will be added for use in all of digital devices.

Some of the emojis feature peaking eyes, empty nest, a heart emoji with different skin tones and a troll emoji.

An emoji is a pictogram, logogram, ideogram or smiley used in electronic messages and web pages. The primary function of emojis is to fill in emotional cues otherwise missing from typed conversation.

According to an emojipedia analysis, the top 10 emojis used on twitter for 2020 are Pleading Face, Red Heart, Rolling on the Floor Laughing, Sparkles, Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Folded Hands, Smiling Face with Hearts, and Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes.

(Contact the author at [email protected])