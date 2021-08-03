Apayao, Aklan, Laguna under MECQ until Aug. 15

(Eagle News) — Apayao, Aklan and Laguna will be under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 15.

Cebu City will remain under MECQ, while Cebu province will be under a general community quarantine with heightened restrictions also until August 15, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during the Cabinet’s meeting on Monday night.

Earlier, the Palace announced Metro Manila would revert to an enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20.

The Palace made the announcement after the Department of Health confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the Philippines.

The DOH has said the Delta variant could be up to 60 percent more transmissible.

While an Alpha variant-positive person could infect three to four people, a Delta variant-positive person can infect up to eight people in one sitting.