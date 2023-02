(Eagle News)–The vice mayor of Aparri and five others were killed in an ambush in Nueva Vizcaya on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda and his companions were traveling in a Hyundai Starex van when they were shot at by at least five people in Barangay Baretbet in Bagabag at 8:45 a.m.

Witnesses told the police the vehicle the gunmen were using bore a red plate, indicating it was possibly a government vehicle.

An investigation is still under way.