Anti-racism protests staged in Anaheim

Eagle News — During the 6th day of protests and civil unrest across the United States, Anaheim protestors gathered near the Anaheim Police department—about a mile and a half south of Disneyland, dubbed the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Hundreds gathered on the intersection of S Harbor and E Broadway, peacefully protesting anti-racism in the United States. Leaving property and city streets intact.

These peaceful protests that took place in Anaheim, are in stark contrast to the city’s crime rate. According to NeighborhoodScout.com, “relative to California, Anaheim has a crime rate that is higher than 76% of the state’s cities and towns of all sizes.”

However, when you compare the data of “communities of similar population size, Anaheim has a crime rate that is noticeably lower than the average.”