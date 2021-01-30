Anti-crime crusader PACC chair Dante Jimenez passes away due to aortic aneurysm

(Eagle News) – Presidential Anti-Crime Commission chair Dante Jimenez passed away Friday night, Jan. 29, 2021, due to aortic aneurysm, his family said in a statement.

Jimenez is also the founding chair of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC).

He was also appointed as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Illegal Drugs alongside Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino in February last year.

“With deep sorrow, the Family announces the passing away of Dante La. Jimenez, PACC Chairman due to Aortic Aneurysm at 9:43 pm, Friday, January 29, 2021,” the family said in a statement on Saturday, Jan. 30 which was posted by VACC President Arsenio “Boy” Evangelista

“We will miss him so dearly,” the statement said.

Jimenez was described as “a man who devoted his life in the crusade against crime and corruption and for good governance,” and “a passionate anti crime crusader and loving family man.”

Jimenez had devoted his life as an anti-crime crusader after the death of his brother in December 1990.

He was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as chair of the PACC in 2018.

He had been among those pushing for the revival of the death penalty believing that “this is the only penalty that would be able to institute fear among illegal drug lords.”

