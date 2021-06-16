Antetokounmpo unanimously voted to first team All-NBA

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and league MVP Nikola Jokic was named to the All-NBA first team, the league announced on Tuesday.

Former two-time league MVP Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, earned his third straight selection and was the only player to receive first team votes on all 100 ballots. Denver Nuggets Jokic received 99 first team votes and Dallas Mavericks Doncic had 55.

Doncic is the first player to make the first team at least twice in his first three NBA seasons since Tim Duncan did it in the late 1990s.

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers were also named to the team. Curry was voted in for the fourth straight year and Leonard for the third consecutive time.

The 2020-21 second team consists of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

The teams were selected by a global panel of 100 members of the news media.

